Dave Chappelle adds more socially distant Austin shows w/ Joe Rogan

Dave Chappelle is nearing the end of a ten night residency happening at Stubb's in Austin, featuring five nights with controversial podcast host Joe Rogan and five "Dave Chappelle and Friends" shows. Covid-related controversy and Austin lockdowns clearly didn't stop the quickly-selling-out shows the first time, and it's not stopping the venue and comedians from announcing even more.

Chappelle has now announced a second residency, this one in early 2021, running on January 12, 13, 15, 22, and 23 (Chappelle and Joe Rogan) and January 16, 17, 19, 20, and 24 (Chappelle and friends). Tickets go on sale Saturday, December 19 at 10 AM CT.

Like the December residency, the January shows will be socially distant, reserved seating, masks-required affairs, and all attendees will be given a rapid COVID antigen test upon arrival, with a negative result required to enter. Here's more about the venue's safety measures:

Safety is a top priority and precautions are being implemented to protect fans, artists and staff, referencing current local, statewide and federal public health guidelines Each ticket holder will receive a MANDATORY rapid COVID-19 antigen test upon arriving at the venue. If COVID-19 is detected by the rapid test, that individual and all members of the same household will not be allowed to enter and will be given a refund. This is a socially distanced, reserved table event. Limit 1 party per table - individual seats are not available. Tables are sold in multiples of 4,6, or 8 tickets. Masks are required AT ALL TIMES except while actively eating or drinking Attendees will be asked to remain in their seat throughout the event, unless using the bathroom A server will provide full food and drink service at each table Please be prepared with credit cards; cashless transactions only Venue staff will be wearing masks AT ALL TIMES Sanitizing dispensers will be located throughout the venue Cleaning staff will be sanitizing high-touch venue areas before, during and after the event Onsite Rapid COVID-19 antigen testing begins at 4:30 pm for shows on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday Onsite Rapid COVID-19 antigen testing begins at 3:30 pm for shows on Sunday

COVID cases continue to spike throughout the country, and Austin is currently on the verge of a "stage 5 trigger point," its most severe level of restrictions. Under Stage 5, Austin Public Health would recommend outside household gatherings, non-essential travel, dining and shopping be avoided, and indoor dining be eliminated.

You can see a few more pictures from the December residency below...