Dave Chappelle announces socially distanced Austin shows w/ Joe Rogan

Dave Chappelle began holding intimate, socially distanced comedy shows in Ohio back in June, and while he had to cancel the last few over COVID concerns, they ran through September, and he's done some other live standup since, too. Now he's announced a new run of shows happening this month, in Texas. He'll perform over ten nights total at Austin's beloved outdoor Red River concert venue and BBQ restaurant Stubb's Amphitheater. Five nights, December 8, 9, 11, 15 & 16, are with very popular, controversial (and now Austin-based) podcast host Joe Rogan, and the rest, on December 12, 13, 18, 19 & 20 are "Dave Chappelle and Friends" shows.

Both series will seat attendees at socially distanced, reserved tables, and both will require having a rapid COVID antigen test performed onsite before admittance. Tickets go on sale Friday (12/4) at 12 PM Central.

With Texas, along with the rest of the country, currently experiencing a surge of coronavirus cases that's stretching the resources of hospitals, these shows are likely to be controversial for more than Chappelle's jokes and his choice of teaming with Joe Rogan. Here is more about the venue's COVID procedures: