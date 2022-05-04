Dave Chappelle attacked onstage at Hollywood Bowl

UPDATE: Chappelle's alleged attacker released a song about him in 2020.

Dave Chappelle was attacked onstage at Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night (5/3), where he was performing as part of Netflix is a Joke Fest. Videos of the incident circulated on social media on Tuesday night, showing a man running up to Chappelle and appearing to tackle him. He is then seen being taken away by security.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the attack to NBC News, saying that the attacker was carrying a weapon that could eject a knife blade "when you discharge it correctly." It isn't clear if he attempted to use the weapon, however.

After being detained by security, the attacker was taken to the hospital with "superficial injuries," according to the LAPD, who said that Chappelle wasn't injured during the incident.

Buzzfeed News reporter Brianna Sacks was in attendance at the event, and tweeted her account of the attack and its aftermath:

Chappelle talked about the incident with Jamie Foxx in a video of the curtain call, Hollywood Reporter recaps:

“Whenever you’re in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff’s hat,” said Chappelle. “N——, I thought that was part of the show, I didn’t know what the fuck…” Foxx jokes in response. Chappelle then says, “I grabbed the back of that n—— head. His hair was spongy. Absorbent” Foxx then takes a moment to address the crowd and Chappelle. “Listen, I just want to say, this man is an absolute genius. We’ve got to make sure we protect him at all times,” said Foxx. He added, “For every comedian who comes out here, this means everything. You’re a genius. You’re a legend, I enjoyed myself thoroughly, and we’re not going to let nothing happen to you.” Chappelle then jokes to Foxx, “I’ve been doing this for 35 years. I just stomped a n——— backstage. I’ve always wanted to do that.”

Representatives for Chappelle, Netflix, and Hollywood Bowl operators the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association did not respond to The Hollywood Reporter's request for comment.