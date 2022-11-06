Dave Chappelle & Black Star set for next SNL

Dave Chappelle will host next week's (November 12) episode of Saturday Night Live, with the reunited Black Star (aka yasiin bey and Talib Kweli) as musical guest. With the Midterm elections coming up on Tuesday (11/8), this continues SNL's tradition of having Chappelle on as host for the first episode after a major US election - he last hosted on November 12, 2016, right after Donald Trump was elected president. At the time, he asked the audience to "give Trump a chance," which he later went back on, saying "I fucked up."

More recently, Chappelle has been accused of transphobia following his controversial 2021 special The Closer, and earlier this year Minneapolis, MN venue First Ave cancelled a show from him amid backlash.

This will be Black Star's SNL debut; they released their first album in 24 years, No Fear of Time, in May on the podcasting platform Luminary (which Chappelle also works with).