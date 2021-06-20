Dave Chappelle brought Ghostface Killah, Q-Tip, De La Soul & more to Radio City reopening

Radio City Music Hall held its first full capacity show since the beginning of COVID on Saturday night (6/19), hosting the closing night of this year's Tribeca Film Festival, the premiere of the new Dave Chappelle documentary, to a fully vaccinated crowd. The Hollywood Reporter says that directors Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar introduced the night, teasing a surprise, which turned out to be a hip hop show following the screening, with appearances from A$AP Ferg, Q-Tip, Fat Joe, Redman, Talib Kweli, De La Soul, and Ghostface Killah.

More from The Hollywood Reporter:

Bognar introduced the film by saying that their neighbor, Chappelle, asked them if they wanted to document what was initially a weekend of outdoor comedy shows in a friend’s field last summer. As the documentary shows the stand-up performances — which drew luminaries like Jon Stewart, Chris Rock, David Letterman, Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish — ended up lasting for months. The project was filmed, edited and finished in less than a year, and while stand-up comedy and documentary film might seem different, Reichert said people in both fields use forms of expression to grapple with what the past year has presented us, a time that saw Ohio as well as New York hard hit by the pandemic.

The show, like all Chappelle shows, was a Yondr pouch-required, camera free event, so we haven't seen any footage from it yet, but you can see a few pictures below.