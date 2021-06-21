Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock & Common joined Robert Glasper at Blue Note (watch)

NYC's Blue Note Jazz Club has officially reopened. They kicked off the first shows at the club in over a year with the 2021 Blue Note Jazz Festival, which began with a series of shows from Robert Glasper. Like he has before, Glasper brought out a number of special guests at some of the shows, including Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Common, and more. Watch video clips and see pictures from attendees below.

His appearances with Glasper were part of a busy stop in NYC for Chappelle, who also premiered his new documentary at Radio City Music Hall, surprise rap concert included, and the venue's first show since shutting down for COVID. He also helped bring live music back to Madison Square Garden, joining Foo Fighters at the venue's first full capacity concert since COVID, and helping them cover Radiohead's "Creep."

Meanwhile, in addition to the shows at their Greenwich Village location, Blue Note are also presenting shows at SummerStage in Central Park.