Dave Chappelle & Chris Rock do surprise The Stand sets (w/ Andrew Yang, too)

In addition to NYC music venues reopening this month, comedy clubs also reopened their doors. The Stand had a little help last week, with two back-to-back surprise shows with Dave Chappelle on April 11 and 12, with Chris Rock also at the second one.

Also on hand to introduce the second night was NYC Democratic mayoral frontrunner Andrew Yang, whom Dave supported during his 2020 presidential bid. “I cannot stress this next point enough, the views expressed here are only my own and not Andrew’s,” Chappelle said to the crowd after being introduced by Yang. “Don’t let any of this get on him. Stop Asian hate.”

You can watch Andrew Yang's intro and Dave's opening remarks at the intimate space, below.

Meanwhile, outside the club Yang was caught on video laughing at misogynistic jokes.