Dave Chappelle didn’t get COVID from Grimes, Joe Rogan says

When news broke that Dave Chappelle cancelled the remainder of his Austin residency at Stubb's after testing positive for COVID, some pointed to Grimes as a potential source of his infection. She had been seen in pictures with Chappelle (along with Joe Rogan and Elon Musk) earlier this week, after saying earlier this month that she'd "finally" contracted the virus herself. Joe Rogan, who was on the bill for some of Chappelle's Austin shows, has now given an update about the matter. "Because people are asking," Rogan wrote, "I was not exposed to the person who had covid and I have tested negative every day this week. Also, the person that gave covid to Dave was NOT Elon’s partner @grimes."

Chappelle held socially distant comedy shows throughout the summer, too, but he cancelled the last six after possible COVID exposure in he and his wife Elaine's "inner circle." Talib Kweli, who appeared as a guest over the summer, commented on Chappelle's test result on his own Instagram. "Thank you @davechappelle for putting it all on the line for us creatives," he wrote. "I watched you spend hundreds of thousands of dollars this year to get the people around you tested, even strangers at shows. You've taken this so seriously and also put yourself at risk just to make sure people are working and eating and collected no personal profit for yourself. This is just a test... a positive test, but a test we will pass with flying colors nonetheless 😊 being around #teamchappellesummercamp has been the safest space in the world for your fellow artists, thanks to you."

A rep for Chappelle told TMZ that he isn't experiencing any symptoms, currently; we hope he gets better soon!