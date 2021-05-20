Dave Chappelle does more surprise The Stand sets w/ Chris Rock, Trevor Noah & more

Last month, Dave Chappelle helped celebrate the reopening of music and comedy venues in NYC by doing back to back shows at The Stand. Earlier this week, he returned to the venue for two more shows on Monday and Tuesday night. Like he did back in April, Chris Rock joined Chappelle on Tuesday night, and Trevor Noah and Michelle Wolf were on hand, as well.

"I know Dave wanted to come back to New York and put the spotlight on live shows and say comedy is back," The Stand's owner, Paolo Italia, told Page Six. "He wanted to be part of that moment. I think what he did was great not just for our club, but for all of comedy. He truly does care."

"We all need people to come back into the clubs and see the shows," Italia continued. "Everyone — music, Broadway — everything."

According to Page Six, Rudy Giuliani's son, Andrew Giuliani, was among those in attendance, and had a back and forth with Chappelle (over his governor bid, perhaps?). Questlove, DJ D-Nice and Donnell Rawlings were there too.

Meanwhile, Chappelle's new podcast, The Midnight Miracle, recently launched, and he talked to Joe Rogan about Elon Musk, returning to stand-up, and more.