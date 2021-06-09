Dave Chappelle headlining SummerFest, doing other shows

Milwaukee's huge SummerFest is getting its first comedian headliner this year. Dave Chappelle headlines the festival's second weekend, on Saturday, September 11. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11 at 12 PM CDT, with various presales starting Thursday, June 10 at 10 AM CDT. Gate admission to the festival on the day of the show is included, while those holding general single or multi-day passes for the festival will need an additional ticket to see Chappelle. More information about their ticketing is here.

SummerFest runs over September 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18, and other headliners include Chance the Rapper, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews Band, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Guns N' Roses, Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer and more. The lineup also features Run the Jewels, Wilco, Diplo, Pixies, Modern English, Rise Against, Bleachers, T-Pain, Joan Jett and the Black Hearts, Drive-By Truckers, Everclear, The Psychedelic Furs, Indigo Girls, Jade Bird, Liz Phair, Ani DiFranco, Sheila E., Living Colour, Fishbone, The Weather Station, and more.

Chappelle, meanwhile, has more shows of his own coming up, including Yellow Springs, OH dates (the same spot he held his socially distanced shows last summer) at Wirrig Pavillion on June 9-12 (tickets are sold out), a run of Connecticut dates at Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino on June 24-27 (tickets), and dates in Florida at Hard Rock Live on August 6-8, tickets for which are on pre-sale now and go on general sale Friday, June 11 at 10 AM ET.

As mentioned, an untitled Chappelle documentary also premieres at Radio City Music Hall on June 19 as part of Tribeca Film Festival. Tickets are sold out.