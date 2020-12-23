Dave Chappelle opening comedy club in Ohio

Dave Chappelle held intimate, socially distanced comedy shows throughout the summer in his hometown of Yellow Springs, OH. Now it looks like he plans to keep the laughs coming in Yellow Springs after the pandemic is over. Dayton Business Journal reports that Chappelle's company, Iron Table Holdings LLC, has purchased property to open a new comedy club in town. The space, located at 225 Corry St, formerly housed the Miami Township fire station; plans are to transform it into a club that holds 140 people, with a restaurant and performance area.

Yellow Springs Development Corporation member Corrie Van Ausdal told Yellow Spring News that Chappelle wants to create a "brick and mortar" version of the summer's outdoor series, which were held in Wirrig Pavilion.

The YSDC said that Chappelle's proposal was chosen because of the potential economic impact on the area. "We believe it is the best and highest use of the fire station space, as an entertainment venue that does not directly compete with local businesses, and it helps draw additional commercial activity into the Central Business District," board president Lisa Abel said.

There's no word yet on when the club might open, or what it will be called, but stay tuned for more.