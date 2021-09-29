Dave Chappelle releasing new Netflix special ‘The Closer’ next week (watch a teaser)

Dave Chappelle has announced the sixth and final installment of his series of Netflix stand-up specials, The Closer, due October 5. It comes with an announcement video, in which Chappelle says, "Comedians have a responsibility to speak recklessly. Sometimes the funniest thing to say is mean. Remember, I’m not saying it to be mean, I’m saying it because it’s funny." Watch the teaser below.

Meanwhile, Dave Chappelle's standup special "8:46" will be our on vinyl soon via Third Man Records, and you can pre-order that now.

The video was YouTube's top trending video of 2020 with over 30 million views. The video and subsequent album are a searing rumination in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd that ignited worldwide outrage and led to protests on race inequality, police brutality and the criminal justice system. Filmed in Ohio on June 6, during the COVID-19 lockdown, "8:46" addresses one deadly plague, while in the grips of another.

Here's the teaser for the new special: