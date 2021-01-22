Dave Chappelle tests positive for COVID, cancels rest of Austin shows

UPDATE: Grimes didn't give Chappelle COVID, Joe Rogan says.

Dave Chappelle has canceled the remainder of his shows at Austin's Stubb's after testing positive for COVID. A rep for Chappelle told TMZ that the comedian is quarantining after his positive test but currently has no symptoms.

Chappelle's residency at Stubbs has been going intermittently since the fall, and some of these socially-distanced shows have been with Joe Rogan, including ones this Friday and Saturday. (There was a show without Rogan scheduled for Sunday, 1/24.) Earlier this week Elon Musk and Grimes stopped by Stubb's and hung out with Dave, Joe, Michelle Wolfe, Donnell Rawlings, and others.

Grimes also says she "Finally got COVID" earlier this month but was "weirdly enjoying the DayQuil fever dream...2021."

Wishing Dave a speedy recovery!

UPDATE: Grimes didn't give Chappelle COVID, Joe Rogan says.