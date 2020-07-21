Dave Chappelle visited Kanye West after his Twitter rant (video)

Dave Chappelle and Kanye West are longtime friends, with West having appeared on Chappelle's Show back in 2004. Following West's flurry of Tweets on Monday night, most of which got deleted, and his strange campaign rally on Sunday, Chappelle went to visit him at his Wyoming ranch. "THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL," Kanye wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. "DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE."

Kanye posted video from the visit as well where he asked Dave for a joke "to lift our spirits." Dave grumbled, saying he was still on his first cup of coffee. “Uplifting joke? You know I don’t write them!”

Watch the video below.

West says his new album is titled God's Country. He hasn't totally given up on his presidential campaign, either, despite not meeting the Monday noon deadline to be listed on South Carolina's presidential ballot, which required the submission of 10,000 petition signatures.

UPDATE: Kim Kardashian speaks out about Kanye's struggles with bipolar disorder for the first time.