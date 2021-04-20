Dave Chappelle, Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli announce new podcast

Dave Chappelle, Yasiin Bey (fka Mos Def) and Talib Kweli have announced a new podcast. The Midnight Miracle will air on subscription podcast platform Luminary "in the coming weeks." The "salon-style" series, which was recorded in a mechanic's garage retrofitted as a clubhouse during Chappelle's 2020 socially distanced Summer Camp shows, will feature conversations with the hosts' famous friends, with "sketches, impersonations, [and] archival audio clips." According to a press release, they've already edited "more than 100 hours of recorded content," and will feature music by Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonious Monk, D’Angelo and more for the soundtrack.

"Making a podcast isn’t the obvious next move for me, but it’s the right one," Chappelle says. "The Midnight Miracle gives you a look into how me and my friends process the world around us, and I think it will change the way listeners think of what a podcast can be."

Talib also has a podcast of his own, People's Party with Talib Kweli

Meanwhile, Chappelle and Chris Rock recently did surprise sets at NYC comedy club The Stand, where they were introduced by mayoral candidate Andrew Yang.