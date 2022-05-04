Dave Chappelle’s alleged attacker released a song about him in 2020
The person witnessed attacking Dave Chappelle at his Hollywood Bowl show on Tuesday night (5/3) has been identified as Isaiah Arias Lee. According to booking records obtained by The Daily Beast, the 23-year old was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, and is being held on $30,000 bail.
The Daily Beast also points out that Lee is a rapper who goes by NONAME_TRAPPER. His discography on Spotify includes the 2020 album Born & die in the trap, the second track of which is titled "Dave Chappell [sic]" The song begins "Walkin’ straight into da Bowl," possibly referencing the venue where Chappelle performed on Tuesday night, and also had a show scheduled for 2020 that was cancelled because of the pandemic. Hear that below.
Chappelle's representative Carla Sims also released a new statement following the attack. It reads:
The performances by Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl were epic and record-breaking and he refuses to allow last night’s incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment. Dave Chappelle celebrated four nights of comedy and music, setting record-breaking sales for a comedian at the Hollywood Bowl. This run ties Chappelle with Monty Python for the most headlined shows by any comedian at the Hollywood Bowl, reaching 70,000 fans of diverse backgrounds during the first Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival, and he refuses to allow last night’s incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment.