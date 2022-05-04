Dave Chappelle’s alleged attacker released a song about him in 2020

The person witnessed attacking Dave Chappelle at his Hollywood Bowl show on Tuesday night (5/3) has been identified as Isaiah Arias Lee. According to booking records obtained by The Daily Beast, the 23-year old was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, and is being held on $30,000 bail.

The Daily Beast also points out that Lee is a rapper who goes by NONAME_TRAPPER. His discography on Spotify includes the 2020 album Born & die in the trap, the second track of which is titled "Dave Chappell [sic]" The song begins "Walkin’ straight into da Bowl," possibly referencing the venue where Chappelle performed on Tuesday night, and also had a show scheduled for 2020 that was cancelled because of the pandemic. Hear that below.

Chappelle's representative Carla Sims also released a new statement following the attack. It reads: