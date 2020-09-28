Dave Chappelle’s remaining socially distanced comedy shows cancelled over COVID concerns

Dave Chappelle began holding intimate, socially distanced comedy shows near his hometown of Dayton, Ohio back in June. An early set was released as a Netflix special, "8:46," and the shows, dubbed "Chappelle Summer Camp," continued throughout the summer, with appearances from special guests including Erykah Badu, Common, Michael Che, Tiffany Haddish, DJ Trauma, Michelle Wolf, Donnell Rawlings, Talib Kweli, Cipha Sounds, Questlove, Jon Hamm, Mo Amer, Issa Ali, Bill Burr, Chris Rock, Jon Stewart, and, controversially, Louis CK. They were scheduled to continue through the end of September and into October, but the final six shows were cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, WDTN reports.

While the shows have included mask usage and a testing protocol for performers, according to WDTN, Chappelle's wife, Elaine, posted a statement in a closed Facebook group, reading "We take COVID-19 very seriously and there have been no reported cases among patrons or crew. However, due to a possible exposure within our inner circle, and out of an abundance of caution, we have elected to cancel the remaining six shows."

"For the past three months of the pandemic, Dave Chappelle has successfully created a safe haven for comedians, musicians and poets to express their art without incident," a statement from Chappelle's spokesperson reads. “Social distancing, face masks, hand sanitizer, temperature checks and access to daily COVID tests have all been a part of our protocol."

Meanwhile, Chappelle is set to appear on the upcoming third season of David Letterman's "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction," which comes out on Netflix on October 21. Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr., and Lizzo are also slated as guests.