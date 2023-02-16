Dave Davies asks Elon Musk to please stop flagging The Kinks’ tweets as “sensitive content”

Today in "only in 2023," Dave Davies of The Kinks has aired some grievances towards Elon Musk on Twitter because, as he continues to promote The Kinks' upcoming The Journey compilation, the social platform keeps flagging his veteran band as "sensitive content."

"Dear @elonmusk would @Twitter please stop putting warnings on everything from ‘the Kinks’. We are just trying to promote our Kinks music," Dave tweeted, adding "The Kinks are a brand name. We have been called the Kinks since 1963." He's also retweeted some other people chiming in about it and added some other commentary, which you can see below. So far, Elon has not responded.

You can pre-order part one of the new Kinks comp here.