Harlem rapper Dave East has announced the 'No Place Like Home' tour (billed as "Dave East and friends"), which kicks off in Maine on 9/30 and travels around the US before wrapping up at home, at Harlem's Apollo Theater on November 10. Tickets go on sale Tuesday (8/30) at noon with a Live Nation presale starting Monday (8/29) at noon (password = APPLAUSE). All dates are listed below.

