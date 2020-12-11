Dave Grohl & Greg Kurstin cover Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage” for new Hanukkah song series

Happy Hanukkah! Last night (12/10) was the first night, and to celebrate, Dave Grohl & Greg Kurstin are covering songs by different Jewish artists for each of the eight nights.

"With all the mishegas of 2020, Greg Kurstin & I were kibbitzing about how we could make Hannukah extra-special this year," Dave said. "Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS! So hold on to your tuchuses... we’ve got something special coming for your shayna punims. L’chaim!!"

First up is a cover of The Beastie Boys' "Sabotage," and it comes with a video of Dave and Greg recording it in studio, with Dave on drums/vocals and Greg on keys. "As the only Rock and Roll Hall Of Famers with a lyric about kugel, we thought it would be a shanda to not kick off this party with New York’s (and Abraham’s) finest…known by some as Shadrach, Meshach, and Abedenego known by their Imas & Abbas as Beastie Boys!" Dave wrote. Check it out below.