Dave Grohl touring for new memoir, ‘The Storyteller’

Dave Grohl will release his first memoir, The Storyteller, on October 5 via Harper Collins. "Having entertained the idea for years, and even offered a few questionable opportunities ('It's a piece of cake! Just do 4 hours of interviews, find someone else to write it, put your face on the cover, and voila!') I have decided to write these stories just as I have always done, in my own hand," Dave says. "The joy that I have felt from chronicling these tales is not unlike listening back to a song that I've recorded and can't wait to share with the world, or reading a primitive journal entry from a stained notebook, or even hearing my voice bounce between the Kiss posters on my wall as a child."

Dave says that the book gives him a place to "shed a little light on what it's like to be a kid from Springfield, Virginia, walking through life while living out the crazy dreams I had as young musician," adding it will cover everything "From hitting the road with Scream at 18 years old, to my time in Nirvana and the Foo Fighters, jamming with Iggy Pop or playing at the Academy Awards or dancing with AC/DC and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, drumming for Tom Petty or meeting Sir Paul McCartney at Royal Albert Hall, bedtime stories with Joan Jett or a chance meeting with Little Richard, to flying halfway around the world for one epic night with my daughters…the list goes on."

You can watch a trailer for The Storyteller below.

To celebrate the book, Dave will be doing a few live events where you can "see (and hear) him bring his eagerly anticipated first ever book to life." The shows are in London (Savoy Theatre on 9/27), NYC (Town Hall on 10/5), Washington, DC (Lincoln Theatre on 10/7) and Los Angeles (The Ford on 10/12 & 10/13). Tickets are on sale now and come with a copy of the book.

Dave was just in NYC with Foo Fighters for the VMAs and to play a show in Coney Island.

Nirvana's Nevermind turns 30 this week; you can pick up Bleach, In Utero and more on vinyl in the BV shop.

Dave Grohl - The Storyteller Book Tour

September 27 – London @ Savoy Theatre

October 5 – New York, NY @ Town Hall

October 7 – Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

October 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford

October 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford