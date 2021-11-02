Dave Hause announces 2022 US tour

Dave Hause recently released a new solo album, Blood Harmony, and he's now announced a tour supporting it. It runs through March and April of 2022, with stops in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Chicago, Washington DC, Boston, Philadelphia, and more. See a all dates below.

The NYC date is at Bowery Ballroom on April 7, and the Los Angeles date is at Lodge Room on March 11. Tickets to those, and all shows, go on sale Friday, 11/5 at 11 AM local time, with a Citi cardmember presale starting Wednesday 11/3 at 10 AM.

Ahead of his 2022 shows, Dave has a pair of intimate NJ release shows at Crossroads on November 12 and November 13. Both of those dates are with Joe Pug. He also has dates in Europe and the UK in January and February.

DAVE HAUSE: 2021-2022 TOUR

Fri, NOV 12 Crossroads Garwood, NJ

Sat, NOV 13 Crossroads Garwood, NJ

Fri, JAN 28, 2022 Kavka Antwerp, Belgium

Sat, JAN 29, 2022 Knust Hamburg, Germany

Sun, JAN 30, 2022 Batschkapp Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

Tue, FEB 1, 2022 Skaters Palace Münster, Germany

Wed, FEB 2, 2022 SO36 Berlin, Germany

Thu, FEB 3, 2022 Conne Island Leipzig, Germany

Fri, FEB 4, 2022 Arena Wien Wien, Austria

Sat, FEB 5, 2022 Technikum München, Germany

Sun, FEB 6, 2022 Legend Club Milano, Italy

Tue, FEB 8, 2022 EXIL Zurich, Switzerland

Wed, FEB 9, 2022 Im Wizemann Stuttgart, Germany

Thu, FEB 10, 2022 Die Kantine Cologne, Germany

Fri, FEB 11, 2022 Doornroosje Nijmegen, Netherlands

Sat, FEB 12, 2022 Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands

Tue, FEB 15, 2022 Rescue Rooms Nottingham, United Kingdom

Wed, FEB 16, 2022 Oran Mor Glasgow, United Kingdom

Thu, FEB 17, 2022 Gorilla Manchester, United Kingdom

Fri, FEB 18, 2022 O2 Academy 2 Birmingham, United Kingdom

Sat, FEB 19, 2022 Islington Assembly Hall London, United Kingdom

Sun, FEB 20, 2022 Thekla Bristol, United Kingdom

Fri, MAR 4, 2022 The Crocodile Seattle, WA

Sat, MAR 5, 2022 Polaris Hall Portland, OR

Tue, MAR 8, 2022 Bottom Of the Hill San Francisco, CA

Fri, MAR 11, 2022 Lodge Room Highland Park Los Angeles, CA

Sat, MAR 12, 2022 Soda Bar San Diego, CA

Sun, MAR 13, 2022 Rhythm Room Phoenix, AZ

Thu, MAR 17, 2022 Globe Hall Denver, CO

Sat, MAR 19, 2022 7th Street Entry Minneapolis, MN

Sun, MAR 20, 2022 Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL

Sat, MAR 26, 2022 Horseshoe Tavern Toronto, Canada

Mon, MAR 28, 2022 Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise 2022 Miami Gardens, FL

Tue, APR 5, 2022 Union Stage Washington, DC

Thu, APR 7, 2022 Bowery Ballroom New York, NY

Fri, APR 8, 2022 The Sinclair Cambridge, MA

Sat, APR 9, 2022 Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA