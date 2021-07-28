Dave Hause announces new album ‘Blood Harmony,’ shares “Sandy Sheets”

Dave Hause announced a new solo album, Blood Harmony, due October 22 via Blood Harmony Records (pre-order). It was produced by Will Hoge and it features E Street band bassist Garry Tallent, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit guitarist Sadler Vaden, and other acclaimed session musicians who have worked with the likes of Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson, and more.

The first single is "Sandy Sheets," which contains lyrical references to the Gin Blossoms, The Cure, and The Bouncing Souls, and it also sounds a little bit like Gin Blossoms' warm, jangly rock. It also makes reference to the Jersey shore, as Dave explains:

The New Jersey shore is about ninety minutes from Philadelphia, and it was as much traveling as I had done till I was about 18. “I can remember being a teenager there like it was yesterday, falling in and out of love each summer and listening to The Cure. ‘Let me remember you when it was easy’ felt like a good wish to have. Relationships, friendships, hometowns often end up messy and complicated over time, but there’s something magic about the start. As I get older, I just want to remember the feeling at the beginning, not the end.

Listen below...

Tracklist

Northstar

Sandy Sheets

Hanalei

Plagiarist

Gary

Surfboard

Leave It In That Dream

Snowglobe

Carry the Lantern

Little Wings