Dave Hause announces new LP ‘Drive It Like It’s Stolen’ with single “Hazard Lights” (listen)

Dave Hause has announced a new album, Drive It Like It's Stolen, due on April 28 via Dave and his brothers Tim's own Blood Harmony Records and Soundly Music (pre-order). It's Dave's sixth solo LP, following 2021's Blood Harmony, and he describes the new album's style as "post-apocalyptic Americana." Drive It Like It's Stolen was produced by Will Hoge, and is inspired in part by Dave's experience as a father, as he explains:

My life is getting increasingly less interesting. And that’s by design. You want to be steady, you want to be at a baseball practice or taking your kids to gymnastics or whatever it is. You don’t want to necessarily be staring into the abyss all the time and trying to determine your existential weight. I don’t want my life to become fodder for songs — I want my creativity to be the fodder for songs.

The first single off the new album is "Hazard Lights," a sunny, '80s heartland rock-inspired jam. Listen to "Hazard Lights" and check out the album art and tracklist for Drive It Like It's Stolen below.

Drive It Like It’s Stolen Tracklisting

Cheap Seats (New Years Day, NYC, 2042)

Pedal Down

Damn Personal

Low

chainsaweyes

Hazard Lights

Drive It Like It’s Stolen

lashingout

Tarnish

The Vulture