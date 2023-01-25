Dave Hause throwing Philly fest w/ Drive-By Truckers, Craig Finn, Lydia Loveless, Catbite & more

Dave Hause is bringing new music festival Sing Us Home to his native Philadelphia to celebrate the release of his upcoming album Drive It Like It's Stolen. Sing Us Home is set for May 5 and 6 at Venice Island in Manayunk, on the grounds of the performing arts center. Dave says of the event,

For the first time in my career, I get to bring my favorite bands, songwriters, food, and friends to my old neighborhood and share it with all of you. We are going to mix local Philadelphia food, working class wit, California vibes, acoustic music, punk rock, the Mummers, craft beer, tattoos, art, storytelling and good old fashioned fun to present a rock and roll weekend that WE would want to attend.

In addition to Dave Hause & The Mermaid, the lineup features headliners Drive-By Truckers, plus Craig Finn, Kathleen Edwards, Lydia Loveless, Catbite, Tim Hause, Crossed Keys, The Tisburys, Circle of Syn, and Ocean Avenue Stompers, and Kathleen Edwards and Craig Finn will be joining Dave for something called the Hause Family Campfire. Tickets go on sale Friday, 1/27, at 10am. Full lineup below.

Sing Us Home festival 2023 loading...

Sing Us Home Festival full lineup:

Drive-By Truckers

Dave Hause & the Mermaid

Kathleen Edwards

Craig Finn (of The Hold Steady)

Lydia Loveless

Catbite

Tim Hause

Ocean Ave Stompers

The Tisburys

Crossed Keys

Circle of Syn