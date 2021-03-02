Dave Lombardo’s classic Slayer drum kits were all stolen

Former Slayer drummer made a recent appearance on the Hangin' and Bangin' Podcast to talk about what he's been up to during COVID lockdown, and as Ultimate Guitar points out, he revealed some surprising and awful news: all of his classic Slayer drum kits were stolen.

When asked how many drums he has, Lombardo said "Unfortunately... I don't have many," explaining that he's had storage rooms broken into and instruments stolen, including classic Slayer kits. "Two storage units, at two different times in periods of my life, were broken into," he continued. "So, I think, probably five-six drum kits out of the first storage unit were stolen. It was cleaned out - everything, road cases... And Slayer's rehearsal room that we were at in Riverside was broken into; everything was stolen, all my classic drum sets. So I'm slowly building everything up again and trying to piece together some of my old classic kits, from kits that I see online that are similar."

On a more positive note, Lombardo has been very busy lately, and he talked about that on the podcast too. In addition to recently playing a livestreamed Mr. Bungle show, he said, "I wanted to get into a house where I can set up a studio, set up some drums, and, fortunately, pandemic hit and made me just focus on everything – all drums and recording here at home. And I've been able to knock out some projects. did a song for Ice-T. That was the first song I did here, which was a remake of ‘Colors.’ And let’s see what else... I worked on this really bizarre project, Satanic Planet. So there’s been a lot of productivity, which I’m really fortunate and happy that things have been – still, even with this pandemic, I’ve been able to stay busy and productive."

Watch the full interview:

