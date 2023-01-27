Dave Navarro sitting out more Jane’s Addiction dates; Josh Klinghoffer to replace him

Jane's Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro has been struggling with long Covid symptoms for over a year, forcing him to sit out the band's fall 2022 dates with Smashing Pumpkins, and keeping Jane's sidelined at Welcome to Rockville and Lollapalooza earlier that year, where Pornos for Pyros replaced them. As Jane's prepare for more touring, including West Coast US dates and Lollapalooza Argentina, Brazil, and Chile, Navarro is unfortunately still not well enough to rejoin the band. Troy Van Leeuwen filled in for him on the Smashing Pumpkins dates, and for these upcoming shows, Josh Klinghoffer (who used to be in Red Hot Chili Peppers, a band Dave Navarro also once played in, as well as Pearl Jam and more) will take his place.

"We’d like to address the questions surrounding Dave and the upcoming Jane’s shows," a statement from Jane's reads. "As a band we are in a great place, writing new music, and the bond is tighter than ever. We all hope Dave can be out playing with us; when he feels healthy and ready. For the near future, our brother Josh Klinghoffer will jump in for the upcoming shows on the West Coast, South America and some additional international shows to be announced soon. We want to thank you for being there with us over these thirty some odd years. You know, we’re going to keep throwing down for you. Perry, Eric & Stephen"

See Jane's Addiction's upcoming dates below.

JANE'S ADDICTION: 2023 TOUR

03/05 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Theater

03/07 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

03/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium

03/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan

03/12 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort

03/18 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/19 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/25 – São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brazil