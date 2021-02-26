Dave Philips (Frank Black, Tommy Stinson & Robert Pollard collaborator), RIP

Guitarist Dave Philips, who played with the Pixies' Frank Black in Frank Black and The Catholics, Guided by Voices' Robert Pollard in The Ascended Masters, The Replacements' Tommy Stinson, and more, died of cancer on Monday (2/22). He was 52.

Variety reports that Frank Black issued a statement, writing:

Not only was he a wonderful musician, but he was a wonderful person. That’s what people responded to with Dave: his core kindness. He just had really good mojo. I always felt like I was better for having known him, and I was always a little better whenever I was around him. There was something about him that was elevated, advanced. I always figured, well maybe some of this will rub off on me.

Tommy Stinson said:

He was the gentlest, sweetest man that I’ve probably ever known. I never heard him raise his voice, I never heard him besmirch anyone. He was a really great guy…and he was a really great player. To get all of that in one human being is incredible to me. He was rare person. It’s a big, big loss.

Rest in peace, Dave. According to Variety, donations in Dave's honor can be made to MusiCares.

Watch Frank Black and Dave Philips perform as a duo: