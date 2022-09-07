Dave Sherman (Spirit Caravan, Earthride, The Obsessed) dies at 55
Dave Sherman, bassist of Earthride and Weed Is Weed, who also played alongside Scott "Wino" Weinrich in Spirit Caravan and The Obsessed, has died at 55 years old. A post on the Spirit Caravan Facebook reads, "REST IN PEACE DAVE SHERMAN. RIDE THE CARAVAN TO THE SKY!" On his personal Instagram, Wino added, "R.I.P DAVE SHERMAN. He was a great person with a big heart. I am grateful for the time we shared and the music we created. We are stunned and saddened beyond belief. He will be sorely missed."
Rest in peace, Dave.