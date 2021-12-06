Dave Sitek (TVOTR)’s The Neverly Boys release Dolly Parton cover, deluxe version of album

TV on the Radio's Dave Sitek and songwriter and producer Daniel Ledinsky released their debut album as The Neverly Boys, Dark Side of Everything, in 2020. They've now released an enhanced version, Dark Side of Everything Deluxe, via Alchemy Recordings/BMG. See the cover art and tracklist below.

Included on the deluxe album is a new cover of Dolly Parton's classic hit "9 to 5" that's been given a slowed down, woozy transformation. Watch the video below.

THE NEVERLY BOYS - DARK SIDE OF EVERYTHING DELUXE TRACKLIST

1. Burn Hollywood

2. Never Come Down

3. Red Flag

4. Without You

5. Let Love In

6. Misery

7. Mighty Pine

8. Wheel of Fortune

9. Mushroom Cloud

10. Director’s Cut

11. Your Life is Blooming

12. 9 to 5