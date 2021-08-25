Dave Witte lists his 10 favorite crossover thrash albums
The great metal/punk drummer Dave Witte (of Municipal Waste, Discordance Axis, Melt-Banana, Burnt by the Sun, Human Remains, and many others) is gearing up to hit the road with Muncipal Waste and put out a new EP with Under Attack on Three One G this Friday (pre-order), and in the meantime, MetalSucks asked him what his ten favorite crossover thrash albums are. His predictably awesome list:
Crumbsuckers - Life of Dreams
Ludichrist - Power Trip
Nuclear Assault - Game Over
Cro-Mags - The Age of Quarrel
The Accüsed – Martha Splatterhead’s Maddest Stories Ever Told
Ironchrist - Getting the Most Out of Your Extinction
D.R.I. - Dealing With It!
Agnostic Front - Cause for Alarm
Suicidal Tendencies - Join the Army
Cryptic Slaughter - Convicted
Read Dave's commentary on each pick here and stream one of Under Attack's new singles below.
