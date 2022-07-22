David Beck announces new solo album ‘Bloom & Fade’ (listen to “Miner’s Song”)

Texas country singer David Beck, who was previously one half of Sons of Fathers (alongside Paul Cauthen) and also leads David Beck's Tejano Weekend, is releasing a new solo album called Bloom & Fade on September 30 via Parade Ground Music (pre-order). Speaking about the new album, David says, "I’d discovered this idea with my buddy Ryan Quiet when I was producing his single. We talked about these hypothetical situations—what if Dwight Yoakam did a record that was produced by The War On Drugs? What if Robert Earl Keen-like stories were seen through a Coldplay soundscape lens?" David brings those hypotheticals to Bloom & Fade, as you can hear on lead single "Miner's Song," which embraces country tradition but fits in with modern indie rock too.

"This song is about acquiring burdens and living through them, the pushing on from hard times to good," David says. " It took on an old west vibe, which happens when you get two boys from Texas in the same room," the other being co-writer Conner Arthur of The Droptines. "I had a first verse and chorus and nowhere to go, luckily I have talented friends who can bulldoze their way through song." We're premiering the song, along with a live session video, and you can check out both below.

David Beck -- 2022 Tour Dates

July 23 - Fischer, TX - Devil’s Backbone

Aug. 20 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips FTW

Sept. 5 - Austin, TX - BMI Presents Saxon Songwriter Series