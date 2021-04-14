David Bowie 1970 rarities collected on new comp ‘The Width of a Circle’
A new compilation of rare David Bowie material the artist recorded in 1970 is on the way. Named for The Man Who Sold the World's opening cut, The Width of a Circle is being billed as a companion piece to that album's 2020 "Metrobolist" reissue, featuring non-LP singles, alternate versions, and BBC sessions, including 21 never-before-released recordings.
More specifically, the two-CD set includes David Bowie and The Hype live performances from early 1970 -- The Sunday Show where he's introduced by John Peel and Sounds Of The 70’s -- as well as five songs by Bowie from The Looking Glass Murders (aka Pierrot In Turquoise) and 2020 Tony Visconti mixes of five tracks including "The Prettiest Star." There's also a 48-page book.
There's also a 10" vinyl The Width of a Circle EP being released, featuring 2020 Visconti mixes of "The Prettiest Star," "London Bye, Ta-Ta," "Memory of a Free Festival," and "Holy Holy."
Additionally, Rhino is releasing a picture disc version of The Man Who Sold the World that comes with a Bowie poster.
The Width of a Circle set and the two vinyl releases will be out May 26 via Rhino and are available for pre-order now. Check out the full tracklist for the two-CD set, as well as the artwork for the vinyl releases, below.
DAVID BOWIE - THE WIDTH OF A CIRCLE
2-CD set Tracklist:
CD 1: THE SUNDAY SHOW INTRODUCED BY JOHN PEEL
Recorded on 5th February, 1970 and broadcast on 8th February, 1970
Amsterdam *
God Knows I’m Good *
Buzz The Fuzz
Karma Man
London Bye, Ta-Ta
An Occasional Dream
The Width Of A Circle*
Janine
Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud
Unwashed And Somewhat Slightly Dazed*
Fill Your Heart
The Prettiest Star
Cygnet Committee*
Memory of a Free Festival*
Performed by David Bowie and The Tony Visconti Trio (a.k.a. The Hype)
CD 2: THE LOOKING GLASS MURDERS AKA PIERROT IN TURQUOISE:
When I Live My Dream
Columbine
The Mirror
Threepenny Pierrot
When I Live My Dream (Reprise)
Singles
The Prettiest Star (Alternative Mix)
London Bye, Ta-Ta*
London Bye, Ta-Ta (1970 Stereo Mix)*
Memory Of A Free Festival (Single Version Part 1)*
Memory Of A Free Festival (Single Version Part 2)*
Holy Holy*
SOUNDS OF THE 70’S: ANDY FERRIS SHOW
Recorded on 25th March, 1970 and broadcast on the 6th April, 1970
Waiting for the Man
The Width of a Circle
The Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud*
The Supermen (Bowie At The Beeb vinyl only)*
Performed by David Bowie and The Hype
2020 Mixes
The Prettiest Star (2020 Mix)
London Bye, Ta-Ta (2020 Mix)
Memory Of A Free Festival (Single Version - 2020 Mix)
All The Madmen (Single Edit 2020 Mix)
Holy Holy (2020 Mix)
(*denotes previously released)