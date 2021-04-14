A new compilation of rare David Bowie material the artist recorded in 1970 is on the way. Named for The Man Who Sold the World's opening cut, The Width of a Circle is being billed as a companion piece to that album's 2020 "Metrobolist" reissue, featuring non-LP singles, alternate versions, and BBC sessions, including 21 never-before-released recordings.

More specifically, the two-CD set includes David Bowie and The Hype live performances from early 1970 -- The Sunday Show where he's introduced by John Peel and Sounds Of The 70’s -- as well as five songs by Bowie from The Looking Glass Murders (aka Pierrot In Turquoise) and 2020 Tony Visconti mixes of five tracks including "The Prettiest Star." There's also a 48-page book.

There's also a 10" vinyl The Width of a Circle EP being released, featuring 2020 Visconti mixes of "The Prettiest Star," "London Bye, Ta-Ta," "Memory of a Free Festival," and "Holy Holy."

Additionally, Rhino is releasing a picture disc version of The Man Who Sold the World that comes with a Bowie poster.

The Width of a Circle set and the two vinyl releases will be out May 26 via Rhino and are available for pre-order now. Check out the full tracklist for the two-CD set, as well as the artwork for the vinyl releases, below.

DAVID BOWIE - THE WIDTH OF A CIRCLE

2-CD set Tracklist:

CD 1: THE SUNDAY SHOW INTRODUCED BY JOHN PEEL

Recorded on 5th February, 1970 and broadcast on 8th February, 1970

Amsterdam *

God Knows I’m Good *

Buzz The Fuzz

Karma Man

London Bye, Ta-Ta

An Occasional Dream

The Width Of A Circle*

Janine

Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud

Unwashed And Somewhat Slightly Dazed*

Fill Your Heart

The Prettiest Star

Cygnet Committee*

Memory of a Free Festival*

Performed by David Bowie and The Tony Visconti Trio (a.k.a. The Hype)

CD 2: THE LOOKING GLASS MURDERS AKA PIERROT IN TURQUOISE:

When I Live My Dream

Columbine

The Mirror

Threepenny Pierrot

When I Live My Dream (Reprise)

Singles

The Prettiest Star (Alternative Mix)

London Bye, Ta-Ta*

London Bye, Ta-Ta (1970 Stereo Mix)*

Memory Of A Free Festival (Single Version Part 1)*

Memory Of A Free Festival (Single Version Part 2)*

Holy Holy*

SOUNDS OF THE 70’S: ANDY FERRIS SHOW

Recorded on 25th March, 1970 and broadcast on the 6th April, 1970

Waiting for the Man

The Width of a Circle

The Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud*

The Supermen (Bowie At The Beeb vinyl only)*

Performed by David Bowie and The Hype

2020 Mixes

The Prettiest Star (2020 Mix)

London Bye, Ta-Ta (2020 Mix)

Memory Of A Free Festival (Single Version - 2020 Mix)

All The Madmen (Single Edit 2020 Mix)

Holy Holy (2020 Mix)

(*denotes previously released)