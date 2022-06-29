David Bowie Barbie inspired by “Life on Mars?” announced by Mattel

After unveiling their first, Ziggy Stardust-inspired limited edition David Bowie Barbie in 2019, Mattel have now announced a second Bowie Barbie. This one celebrates the 50th anniversary of Hunky Dory, dressed in the powder blue suit Bowie wore in the video for "Life on Mars?" See more pictures below.

Designer Manager Linda Kyaw-Merschon said her team "wanted to make sure it looked like Barbie, but as Bowie. Not Bowie exactly as himself. We tried to emulate his essence as much as we can. He was quite slender and pale, so we made sure to capture that as best could. Balance is key. Tricky, but I think you'll see what I mean when you see the doll in real life."

About the box the Barbie comes packaged in, Senior Packaging Designer Laydiana Chiv says, "The BOWIE logo reflects the silver that's found on his tie, and the soft blue wrapping of the packaging is taken from his iconic blue suit and eye shadow makeup. We also wanted to insert an Easter egg for Bowie fans by using the checkered distorted pattern from the sweater that Bowie wears on the Hunky Dory album cover."

