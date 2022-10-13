David Bowie Fan Convention announces speaker lineup for 2023 NYC edition

Announced back in July, the David Bowie World Fan Convention's 2023 edition in New York has now revealed its speakers. The convention goes down June 17-18, 2023 at Terminal 5 (tickets), and speakers include producers Tony Visconti, Mark Plati, and Tim Palmer; guitarists Carlos Alomar (who led the band and co-wrote "Fame" with Bowie) and Kevin Armstrong; pianist Mike Garson; bassists George Murray (who played on two world tours and six albums, including the Berlin trilogy) and Carmine Rojas; vocalist Robin Clark; performance artist Joey Arias (who appeared on Saturday Night Live with Bowie in 1979 alongside Klaus Nomi); and more. The weekend will be hosted by Bowie expert and author of The Complete David Bowie Nicholas Pegg.

The convention's inaugural edition, also hosted by Nicholas Pegg, wrapped up in June of this year in Liverpool, England, but the upcoming iteration coincides with the 40th anniversary of Let's Dance and the 50th anniversary of Aladdin Sane. Other guests for 2023 will include Gail Ann Dorsey, Donny McCaslin, Woody Woodmansey, Jonathan Barnbrook, Kevin Cann, Chris Duffy, and John Cambridge, with more TBA.

Along with announcing the lineup of speakers, BowieCon released a new promo video for next year's event. Watch it below.