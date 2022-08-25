David Bowie rarities comp being released with ‘Moonage Daydream’ documentary

New David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream is in theaters and IMAX on September 16 and was made from hundreds of hours of rare and never-before seen footage. To go along with the film, there's a Moonage Daydream soundtrack being released, featuring two discs worth of previously unheard material and unique mixes created for the film and this release, along with dialogue from Bowie himself. It's out November 18 via Rhino.

Among the rarities on this 43-track compilation: a previously unreleased live medley of 'The Jean Genie / Love Me Do / The Jean Genie’ recorded live at the final Ziggy Stardust concert at Hammersmith Odeon in 1973, featuring Jeff Beck on guitar; an early version of the Hunky Dory's "Quicksand;" and a previously unreleased live version of "Rock ’n’ Roll With Me" from Bowie's 1974 ’Soul Tour.' You can listen to a new mix of '80s hit "Modern Love," created just for the film and this compilation, and check out the full tracklist, below.

Moonage Daydream:

01 “Time… one of the most complex expressions…”

02 Ian Fish U.K. Heir (Moonage Daydream Mix 1)

03 Hallo Spaceboy (Remix Moonage Daydream Edit)

04 Medley: Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud / All The Young Dudes / Oh! You Pretty Things (Live)

05 Life On Mars? (2016 Mix Moonage Daydream Edit)

06 Moonage Daydream (Live)

07 The Jean Genie / Love Me Do / The Jean Genie (Live) (featuring Jeff Beck)

08 The Light (Excerpt)*

09 Warszawa (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

10 Quicksand (Early Version 2021 Mix)

11 Medley: Future Legend / Diamonds Dogs intro / Cracked Actor

12 Rock ‘n’ Roll With Me (Live in Buffalo 8th November, 1974)

13 Aladdin Sane (Moonage Daydream Edit)

14 Subterraneans

15 Space Oddity (Moonage Daydream Mix)

16 V-2 Schneider

17 Sound And Vision (Moonage Daydream Mix)

18 A New Career In A New Town (Moonage Daydream Mix)

19 Word On A Wing (Moonage Daydream Excerpt)

20 “Heroes” (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

21 D.J. (Moonage Daydream Mix)

22 Ashes To Ashes (Moonage Daydream Mix)

23 Move On (Moonage Daydream acappella Mix Edit)

24 Moss Garden (Moonage Daydream Edit)

25 Cygnet Committee/Lazarus (Moonage Daydream Mix)

26 Memory Of A Free Festival (Harmonium Edit)

27 Modern Love (Moonage Daydream Mix)

28 Let’s Dance (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

29 The Mysteries (Moonage Daydream Mix)

30 Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

31 Ian Fish U.K. Heir (Moonage Daydream Mix 2)

32 Word On A Wing (Moonage Daydream Mix)

33 Hallo Spaceboy (live Moonage Daydream Mix)

34 I Have Not Been To Oxford Town (Moonage Daydream a cappella Mix Edit)

35 “Heroes": IV. Sons Of The Silent Age (Excerpt) *

36 ★ (Moonage Daydream Mix Edit)

37 Ian Fish U.K. Heir (Moonage Daydream Mix Excerpt)

38 Memory Of A Free Festival (Moonage Daydream Mix Edit)

39 Starman

40 “You’re aware of a deeper existence…”

41 Changes

42 “Let me tell you one thing…”

43 “Well, you know what this has been an incredible pleasure…”