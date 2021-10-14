David Bowie’s 75th birthday being celebrated with pop-ups in NYC & London

The David Bowie Estate is launching "Bowie 75," a year-long celebration of what would've been Bowie's 75th birthday. They're kicking things off with Bowie 75 pop-ups in London and NYC beginning October 25, that run through late January, 2022. The NYC location is at 150 Wooster St in Soho, not far from where Bowie lived and made his final album, Blackstar; and the London location is at 14 Heddon St, which is where the cover of The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars was shot.

The pop-up shops will feature: "immersive audio and HD video screening rooms" with Sony 360 Reality Audio, and video content including "unseen behind-the-scenes material, rare footage from the Heathen and Reality eras, and more"; a shop with limited edition Bowie apparel, collectibles, vinyl and CDs; and installations of fine art photography documenting Bowie's many iconic eras.

There will also be special events happening at the NYC and London pop-ups, details TBA.

The NYC Bowie 75 pop-up will be open seven days a week from 11 AM - 7 PM, and London's pop up is open Monday - Saturday 11 AM - 8 PM and Sundays noon - 6 PM. More info is here, and you can watch a video preview for the pop-ups below.

Out January 7, just before Bowie's birthday, is lost album Toy.

You can pick up classic Bowie albums, including Space Oddity, Heroes, and more, in the BV shop.