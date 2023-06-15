David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders From Mars concert film back in theaters this summer

In celebration of its 50th anniversary, David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars: The Motion Picture will be back in theaters this summer, sporting a new 4K restored print and remixed/remastered audio by Tony Visconti. It will be in theaters starting July 9.

The concert film was shot July 3, 1973 at London's Hammersmith Odeon, and was Bowie's final Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars performance, shot and directed by the great D.A. Pennebaker (Monterey Pop, Bob Dylan - Don't Look Back, Depeche Mode - 101, etc). This restoration marks the first time the complete show will be presented, including a medley of "The Jean Genie/Love Me Do" and a rendition of "Round And Round" featuring Jeff Beck (who was entirely cut from the original version of the film). The new 4K restoration was overseen by Pennebacker's son, Fraser.

Bowie announced on-stage at the Hammersmith show that it would be their final Spiders show, shocking fans at the time, who took it as Bowie's retirement, not just the Ziggy pesona. "The film being shown around the world, is the closest people will come to seeing us play," says Spiders From Mars drummer Woody Woodmansey. "I'm glad that there's a chance for them to see us after all this time."

For theater locations, more info and tickets, head here, and check out the new trailer and poster below.

The Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars: The Motion Picture soundtrack is also getting a deluxe 50th anniversary reissue on August 11 via Rhino, pressed as a gatefold double album on gold vinyl.

But wait there's more. Moonage Daydream, Brett Morgen's wonderful, trippy "experimental" 2022 film he made using previously unseen footage from Bowie's archive, is getting a Criterion Collection edition Blu-ray on September 26, featuring audio commentary, and more.

The 2023 edition of the Celebrating David Bowie Tour, featuring Bauhaus' Peter Murphy on lead vocals, will hit the road this fall.