David Byrne collaborates with Montaigne on “Always Be You” (watch the video)

David Byrne duets with Australian pop artist Montaigne on her effervescent new single, "Always Be You." While he admits he hadn't heard of her when she contacted him, he quickly became a fan. "How many artists would reference funny monologist Daniel Kitson?," David notes. "But with Jess that quirkiness translates into complete heartfelt honesty and transparency about her feelings - feelings many of us might be ashamed or afraid to admit to - all set to incredibly infectious tunes. Brave, weird and catchy. Thrilled to be invited and love how the songs turned out.”

Says Montaigne, "It’s a dream come true to be able to work with David Byrne (if only remotely)! Everything he’s done from the Talking Heads to solo work & one-off collaborations has been so influential to me. It’s absolutely buck wild to me that he has assented to singing lyrics and melodies I’ve written, as well as contributing his own fabulous sense of humour & writing voice. Such a treat."

David also appears in the "Always Be You" video, directed by Nick Wars and Jacinthe, which you can watch below.

This is not the only collaboration David Byrne has on tap, as he's done a song with Mitski for the soundtrack for upcoming film Everything Everywhere All at Once.

In other news: David will wrap up American Utopia on Broadway in April, and has a role in Amy Schumer's upcoming Hulu series.