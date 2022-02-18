David Byrne extends American Utopia Broadway run one final time

David Byrne’s American Utopia has extended its Broadway run for what they say will be the final time, with the show wrapping up on Sunday, April 3 at the St. James Theatre. Tickets are on sale.

After cancelling performances last fall due to the Omicron variant, American Utopia briefly staged a modified, "unchained" version of the show, but it's since returned to its original production.

In other news, David Byrne will finally debut his new immersive production, Theater of the Mind, at the Denver Performing Arts Center on August 31. It was originally supposed to open in 2020 but was delayed due to Covid. Co-created by writer Mala Gaonkar, Theater of the Mind "will take audience members through an immersive journey of self-reflection, discovery, and imagination, inspired by and grounded in neuroscience. Theater of the Mind is led by a Guide whose stories are inspired by the creators’ lives. Audiences will explore how they perceive the world through sensory experiments that reveal the inner mysteries of the brain."

Theater of the Mind will run through December 18 and more info is here.

David Byrne is also in the cast of Amy Schumer's new show, and a gallery exhibition of his drawings is on display in NYC.