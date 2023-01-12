David Byrne & Fatboy Slim’s ‘Here Lies Love’ is coming to Broadway this summer

Here Lies Love, the acclaimed, immersive disco musical about the life of Imelda Marcos by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, was originally staged at NYC's Public Theatre in 2013 with a successful run there in 2014 and 2015. It's now being revived for Broadway with a run beginning in the summer of 2023 at the Broadway Theatre.

The producers say: “As a team of binational American producers––Filipinos among us––we are thrilled to bring Here Lies Love to Broadway! We welcome everyone to experience this singularly exuberant piece of theatre. The history of the Philippines is inseparable from the history of the United States, and as both evolve, we cannot think of a more appropriate time to stage this show. See you on the dance floor!”

As to how this unique musical will translate to Broadway, this is from the press release: "Here Lies Love’s staging at the Broadway Theatre will transform the venue’s traditional proscenium floor space into a dance club environment, where audiences will stand and move with the actors. A wide variety of standing and seating options will be available throughout the theater’s reconstructed space."

While more details are still to come, you can sign up for Broadway Early Access tickets now.

David Byrne's American Utopia had a very successful run on Broadway, too.