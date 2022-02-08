David Byrne features in Amy Schumer’s new show ‘Life & Beth” (watch the trailer)

Amy Schumer has dramedy series on the way titled Life & Beth, which is out March 18 on Hulu. In it she plays Beth, a wine seller who's looking for a new start as she approaches 40. Hulu's one-line description of the show: "When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past, her life changes forever."

The limited series, which Schumer created, wrote and directed, co-stars Michael Rapaport and is also familiar faces, including David Byrne, who plays a doctor and gets a line of dialogue in the just-released trailer. Also spotted in the trailer: Jon Glaser, Jonathan Groff, Michael Rapaport and more. Watch it below.