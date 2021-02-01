David Byrne, Kurt Vile, Steve Earle & more playing Food for Love benefit livestream

David Byrne, Alejandro Escovedo, Inara George of The Bird and The Bee, Jackson Browne, John Doe, Kurt Vile, Lyle Lovett, Nathaniel Rateliff, Robert Earl Keen, Steve Earle, The Chicks, and others are participating in a virtual benefit show this month. Food for Love streams on February 13 at 7 PM ET/5 PM MT on YouTube, benefiting the New Mexico Association of Food Banks. You can see the lineup in full, which also includes appearances from George R. R. Martin, Governor Bill Richardson, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, and more, below.

Byrne talked about the benefit and its lineup in the new February edition of his monthly playlist series:

February 13th (Valentines Day Eve), some musician friends of mine, and many I’ve never met, are doing a virtual concert to raise money for meals for New Mexico’s hardest hit. New Mexico ranks almost at the bottom in poverty (49th) in the US, and the Navaho and other Native American lands have long been shorted basic health, jobs and education services- so the impact of Covid on these folks has been devastating. How in the world are they going to fit all these folks into one show? We’ll see. Now for some folks my connection to these musicians might seem a little odd - we don’t exactly make the same kind of music - but I sense there exists some mutual appreciation. It’s certainly there from my end... I met Terry Allen, the artist and musician who helped put this together, in the mid eighties when I was making the True Stories movie. I love his music (and artwork). Terry often works within this vaguely country/Americana musical style, but he’s definitely on the artier end of the spectrum. Through him, I soon got to know fellow Lubbock alumni The Flatlanders - Joe Ely, Jimmie Dale Gilmore and Butch Hancock. All great songwriters. Terry sent me a cassette with Steve Earle’s song “Billy Austin”, and eventually Earle and his then wife ended up singing on my Here Lies Love score. Alejandro Escovedo was in a punk band The Nuns, and Joe Strummer of the Clash and Joe Ely were close friends. A lot of boundaries get crossed with this crowd. So my being part of this is maybe not as surprising as folks might think. -David Byrne

See the playlist tracklist below, and stream it on his website.

DAVID BYRNE PRESENTS: FOOD FOR LOVE TRACKLIST

