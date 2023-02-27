David Byrne, Kurt Vile, Terry Allen & Steve Earle playing 2023 John Henry’s Friends benefit

Originally scheduled for December of 2022, Steve Earle's annual John Henry's Friends benefit concert has been rescheduled to May 15 at Town Hall with an updated lineup. Proceeds from the show go to The Keswell School, an educational program for children and young adults diagnosed with autism, and the lineup for the eigth edition features David Byrne, Kurt Vile, Terry Allen, and Steve Earle. "All four artists will be on stage together swapping stories and songs," Earle says.

VIP packages are available now, and concert tickets will go on sale Friday, March 3.

See pictures from the 2021 edition of the benefit below.