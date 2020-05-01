David Byrne launches new reported series about potential for change from COVID-19 crisis

David Byrne's magazine Reasons to Be Cheerful has announced “Now Anything Is Possible,” a new reported series that explores "how the Covid-19 pandemic is making changes once dismissed as pipe dreams happen seemingly overnight." Here's a little more about it from the press release:

As countries around the world scramble to mitigate the impact of the virus on nearly every system –– from healthcare and housing to transit and industry –– changes that once seemed like pipe dreams are being implemented seemingly overnight. Goals that have felt out of reach for decades are suddenly being achieved, making our economies greener, our cities saner, our justice systems fairer and our societies more cooperative. The stories will cover the widespread implementation of universal basic income, the decarceration of jails, the reconfiguration of our urban spaces and more. As journalist Mitch Anderson writes in the introduction to “Now Anything Is Possible,” as these changes gain momentum, "it will be difficult to put the toothpaste back in the tube." The series offers a glimpse of what governments, institutions and communities can achieve in this new era and examines how the policies being enacted today can outlast this crisis, and move us toward a kinder, fairer, and more just society.

“This is a catalyzing moment and many of the changes that have been made or contemplated are going to be permanent –– some of those are good, and some deeply questionable,” says Byrne, who recently wrote an essay for the Wall Street Journal about the COVID-19 crisis. “We at Reasons to be Cheerful of course want to know: how can we keep the good stuff? Who is doing it (it's already happening) and how those ideas and initiatives are working out?" The first article, by Mitch Anderson, is up now on Reasons to Be Cheerful. You can watch a short video about the series, below.

Meanwhile David Byrne will be doing "Stuck W/ Geoff" interview about this on Instagram TV today at 2 PM Eastern via @washingtonpost and @davidbyrneofficial.