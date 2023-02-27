David Byrne performing on the Oscars; Here Lies Love announces Broadway dates

The 2023 Oscars are in just a couple weeks, and they've announced that David Byrne will perform his nominated song "This is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once with collaborator Son Lux, who is also up for Best Score. Mitski, who is also on the song, will not be performing at the ceremony, but taking her place is Stephanie Hsu who co-stars in the film.

Rihanna, who just performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, will also be performing “Lift Me Up,” her nominated song from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and so far those are the only announced performers, but the other Best Original Song nominees are Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand" from Top Gum: Maverick, Sofia Carson's Diane Warren-penned “Applause” from Tell It like a Woman, and “Naatu Naatu” from RRR.

The 2023 Academy Awards will be given out Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting the ceremonies, that will air live on ABC at 8PM Eastern

In related news, Here Lies Love, Byrne's interactive musical about Imelda Marcos that he wrote with Fatboy Slim, will make its Broadway debut this summer and they've announced details of its run. The musical makes begins on July 11 at The Broadway Theater, ahead of the official opening on July 17. Tickets go on sale March 27 at 10 AM, with various presales beginning March 13 at 10 AM.

Here Lies Love has also announced that Tony-winning Filipino actress Lea Salonga (who originated the role of Kim in Miss Saigon back in 1991) will join the cast from July 11 through August 13 as Aurora Aquino, the mother of politician Ninoy Aquino, whose assassination led to the People Power Revolution that removed Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos from power. The cast also includes Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) and Conrad Ricamora (“How to Get Away with Murder,” The King and I, Soft Power) with more still to be announced.