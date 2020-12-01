David Byrne shares “Change is Gonna Come” playlist featuring Stevie Wonder, Sault, Burna Boy, more

David Byrne has posted yet another of his monthly themed playlists to his website, this month's being titled "A Change is Gonna Come." On the playlist, he wrote:

Here’s to Hoping...that we see the light at the end of the tunnel on this pandemic. That our awareness of our biases, racial and otherwise, increases, and we become more open and inclusive as a result. That musicians, actors, stagehands, waiters, cooks, bartenders, dancers...well, everybody, can all be doing the work they love. Got some old songs and some very new ones in here - some RnB and some Country. Some Nigerian Afrobeat and some Pop. Hope this is a little bit of a good feel for the end of a very strange year.

As he touched on, the playlist compiles a few eclectic inclusions, airing on the side of hopeful. Some songs he chose include tracks from The Chicks, Sharon Van Etten, Burna Boy, Fontaines D.C., Sault, The Weather Station, and quite a few from Stevie Wonder. He even included one of his own works, a 2008 collaboration with Brian Eno, "The River."

View the full tracklist below and take a listen to the full playlist over at David's website.

DAVID BYRNE PRESENTS: A CHANGE IS GONNA COME TRACKLIST

"You Haven't Done Anything" - Stevie Wonder

"March March" - The Chicks

"Bow" - Sault

"All Human Beings - Pt. 1" - Max Richter & Mari Samuelsen & Robert Ziegler

"Murmuration Pt. 1" - Max Richter & Mari Samuelsen & Robert Ziegler

"Gaslighter" - The Chicks

"Hard Life" - Sault

"We Gon' Be Alright" - Tye Tribbett

"The River" - David Byrne & Brian Eno

"Mister Holland" - Gregory Porter

"Can't Put It In the Hands of Fate" - Stevie Wonder

"20 10 20" - Burna Boy

"(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding?" - Sharon Van Etten

"Commander In Chief" - Demi Lovato

"Our Song" - Joe Henry

"Sizwile" - SPAZA

"Freedom" - Bobi Wine

"I was Not Born" - Fountaines D.C.

"Devils and Angels (Hatred)" - Rufus Wainwright

"Wonderful" - Burna Boy

"Hang On In There" - Mike James Kirkland

"Ndi Muna Uganda" - Bobi Wine

"Alone But Altogether" - Bobi Wine, Robin Auld & Greg Mills

"Robber" - The Weather Station

"What About Us" - P!nk

"La Vita" - Beverly Glenn-Copeland

"Love's In Need Of Love Today" - Stevie Wonder

"Village Ghetto Land" - Stevie Wonder

"A Change Is Gonna Come" - Sam Cooke