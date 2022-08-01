David Byrne shares new music playlist ft. The Mars Volta, L’Rain, Clairo, Beyonce & more
David Byrne has released the August edition of his monthly playlist series, titled "Tomorrow's Hits Today." He wanted to highlight more up-and-coming and currently popular artists with this list, bucking reports that older music is more popular today. He writes:
There was yet another article that came out this week noting that old music is way more popular than new music. “70% of the music market is old songs”, one article states. There are numerous reasons for this: there are way more old songs than new ones, and with unlimited choice on streaming, well… you do the math. Algorithms are proposed as an explanation as well. That said, there are lots of incredible new songs and new music appearing all the time... This playlist is the evidence. Some of these artists will be familiar, some will not. Some are what might be called “commercial”, others are more unusual. All are worth checking out. Enjoy!
(apologies to Daptone Records for borrowing their slogan)
Featured artists include Beyonce, Father John Misty, Arcade Fire, The Weeknd, Kevin Morby, Florence + the Machine, Billie Eilish, Clairo, Black Pumas, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Lizzo, Nilüfer Yanya, Ibeyi, FINNEAS, Lana Del Rey, L'Rain, The Mars Volta, Saucy Santana, Tones And I, Santigold, Sasha Sloan, Cynthia Erivo, Little Simz, Pink Sweat$, and more. Listen, and see the full list, below.
DAVID BYRNE'S AUGUST PLAYLIST: "TOMORROW'S HITS TODAY"
La mélodie - Amylie
Age of Anxiety I - Arcade Fire
Meteorite - BANKS
BREAK MY SOUL - Beyoncé
Bloodline - Gabriels
Colors - Black Pumas
Long Drives - BoyWithUke
Ceci n'est pas un cliché - Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul
Dans Tes Yeux - Chilly Gonzales & Guesch Patti
Love Nwantiti (ah ah ah) [feat. Joeboy & Kuami Eugene] [Remix] - CKay
Sofia - Clairo
Stand Up (from Harriet) - Cynthia Erivo
Boomerang (Suzi Analogue Remix) - Dawn Richard
Boa - Eglantine Gouzy
Goodbye Mr. Blue - Father John Misty
A Concert Six Months From Now - FINNEAS
stabilise - Nilüfer Yanya
My Love - Florence + the Machine
Toxic - BoyWithUke
Love and Hate in a Different Time - Gabriels
Sister 2 Sister - Ibeyi
Concrete Over Water - Jockstrap
Liquor Store - Joel Corry
La bête - Amylie
Trouble - Joy Crookes
Flamingo - Kamikaze Palm Tree
This Is a Photograph - Kevin Morby
Blame Me - L’Rain
Mount Everest - Labrinth
Johnny Run Away - Tones And I
Let Me Love You Like a Woman - Lana Del Rey
Introvert - Little Simz
Grrrls - Lizzo
Blacklight Shine - The Mars Volta
I Don't Want Your Baby - Mikhaela Faye
Funny Girl - Father John Misty
Brad Pitt - MØ
Undumpable - Moonchild Sanelly
the dealer - Nilüfer Yanya
PINK CITY - Pink Sweat$
I Like You (A Happier Song) [feat. Doja Cat] - Post Malone
Nadezhda - Red Robyn
Can't Get Enough of Myself (feat. BC Unidos) - Santigold
Older - Sasha Sloan
Booty (feat. Latto) - Saucy Santana
Woman - Simi
Hello - Tay Money & Saucy Santana
Dance Monkey - Tones And I
Sacrifice - The Weeknd
Safari - Disco Club Yelle
Saragina Rumba - 17 Hippies
TV - Billie Eilish
Let It Rip - Moonchild Sanelly
Mythical Bonds - Mamalarky