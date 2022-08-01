David Byrne shares new music playlist ft. The Mars Volta, L’Rain, Clairo, Beyonce & more

David Byrne has released the August edition of his monthly playlist series, titled "Tomorrow's Hits Today." He wanted to highlight more up-and-coming and currently popular artists with this list, bucking reports that older music is more popular today. He writes:

There was yet another article that came out this week noting that old music is way more popular than new music. “70% of the music market is old songs”, one article states. There are numerous reasons for this: there are way more old songs than new ones, and with unlimited choice on streaming, well… you do the math. Algorithms are proposed as an explanation as well. That said, there are lots of incredible new songs and new music appearing all the time... This playlist is the evidence. Some of these artists will be familiar, some will not. Some are what might be called “commercial”, others are more unusual. All are worth checking out. Enjoy! (apologies to Daptone Records for borrowing their slogan)

Featured artists include Beyonce, Father John Misty, Arcade Fire, The Weeknd, Kevin Morby, Florence + the Machine, Billie Eilish, Clairo, Black Pumas, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Lizzo, Nilüfer Yanya, Ibeyi, FINNEAS, Lana Del Rey, L'Rain, The Mars Volta, Saucy Santana, Tones And I, Santigold, Sasha Sloan, Cynthia Erivo, Little Simz, Pink Sweat$, and more. Listen, and see the full list, below.

--

DAVID BYRNE'S AUGUST PLAYLIST: "TOMORROW'S HITS TODAY"

La mélodie - Amylie

Age of Anxiety I - Arcade Fire

Meteorite - BANKS

BREAK MY SOUL - Beyoncé

Bloodline - Gabriels

Colors - Black Pumas

Long Drives - BoyWithUke

Ceci n'est pas un cliché - Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul

Dans Tes Yeux - Chilly Gonzales & Guesch Patti

Love Nwantiti (ah ah ah) [feat. Joeboy & Kuami Eugene] [Remix] - CKay

Sofia - Clairo

Stand Up (from Harriet) - Cynthia Erivo

Boomerang (Suzi Analogue Remix) - Dawn Richard

Boa - Eglantine Gouzy

Goodbye Mr. Blue - Father John Misty

A Concert Six Months From Now - FINNEAS

stabilise - Nilüfer Yanya

My Love - Florence + the Machine

Toxic - BoyWithUke

Love and Hate in a Different Time - Gabriels

Sister 2 Sister - Ibeyi

Concrete Over Water - Jockstrap

Liquor Store - Joel Corry

La bête - Amylie

Trouble - Joy Crookes

Flamingo - Kamikaze Palm Tree

This Is a Photograph - Kevin Morby

Blame Me - L’Rain

Mount Everest - Labrinth

Johnny Run Away - Tones And I

Let Me Love You Like a Woman - Lana Del Rey

Introvert - Little Simz

Grrrls - Lizzo

Blacklight Shine - The Mars Volta

I Don't Want Your Baby - Mikhaela Faye

Funny Girl - Father John Misty

Brad Pitt - MØ

Undumpable - Moonchild Sanelly

the dealer - Nilüfer Yanya

PINK CITY - Pink Sweat$

I Like You (A Happier Song) [feat. Doja Cat] - Post Malone

Nadezhda - Red Robyn

Can't Get Enough of Myself (feat. BC Unidos) - Santigold

Older - Sasha Sloan

Booty (feat. Latto) - Saucy Santana

Woman - Simi

Hello - Tay Money & Saucy Santana

Dance Monkey - Tones And I

Sacrifice - The Weeknd

Safari - Disco Club Yelle

Saragina Rumba - 17 Hippies

TV - Billie Eilish

Let It Rip - Moonchild Sanelly

Mythical Bonds - Mamalarky