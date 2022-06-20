David Byrne shares “Psychedelia Lives!” playlist (listen)
Another month, another themed playlist by David Byrne. This one is called "Psychedelia Lives!" and it's a well-considered collage of songs spanning over 50 years. Byrne writes,
Here’s a psychedelic playlist that starts in the late 60’s - naturally- but then keeps going through the decades up until pretty much the present day. The obvious suspects are not here - no Beatles, no Hendryx… But lots of others - and many from other parts of the world. It never went away, just keeps humming along, an antidote to conventional perception and understanding.
Artists featured on the list include The Beach Boys, Can, David Bowie, The Kinks, Bob Dylan, Pink Floyd, The Temptations, Funkadelic, Spiritualized, William Onyeabor, Prince & The Revolution, Gal Costa, Dirty Projectors, Panda Bear, The Flaming Lips, Shuggie Otis, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Procol Harum, Khruangbin, Sly & The Family Stone, Sturgill Simpson, Soundgarden, and more. The full track list is below, and you can listen on Spotify, Apple Music, or davidbyrne.com.
Also, today is Brian Wilson's 80th birthday.
-
DAVID BYRNE PRESENTS: PSYCHEDELIA LIVES!
Cabin Essence - The Beach Boys
Strawberry Letter 23 - The Brothers Johnson
Series of Dreams - Bob Dylan
Outside - David Bowie
Mãe Da manhã - Gal Costa
See What She Seeing - Dirty Projectors
Misty Water (Stereo Mix) - The Kinks
Comfy in Nautica - Panda Bear
Happenings Ten Years Time Ago (Single A-Side) - The Yardbirds
Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, Pt. 1 - The Flaming Lips
Venus - Television
See Emily Play - Pink Floyd
Desculpe, Babe - Os Mutantes
Pnoom - Can
Psychedelic Shack (Extended Version) - The Temptations
Just Dropped In - Mickey Newbury
Inspiration Information - Shuggie Otis
Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space - Spiritualized
Little Wing - Jimi Hendrix
I'll Bet You - Funkadelic
Total Destruction To Your Mind - Swamp Dogg
Hard Times - Baby Huey and The Babysitters
Till You Get Enough (Remastered Version) - Charles Wright & The Watts
Looking Glass Blues (Bonus Track) - Charlotte Gainsbourg
Jagger the Dagger - Eugene McDaniels
Hallo Spaceboy - David Bowie
Paisley Park - Prince & The Revolution
A Salty Dog - Procol Harum
The Message - Cymande
Better Change Your Mind - William Onyeabor
Shakey Ground - The Temptations
God's Whisper - Raury
Time (You and I) - Khruangbin
Who's That Lady - The Isley Brothers
Hot Fun in the Summertime - Sly & The Family Stone
Aht Uh Mi Hed - Shuggie Otis
Still I'm Sad (2015 Remaster) - The Yardbirds
Black Hole Sun - Soundgarden
Time Has Come Today - The Chambers Brothers
Urgência Didática - Tom Ze
Turtles All the Way Down - Sturgill Simpson
Greenwich Mean Time - Charlotte Gainsbourg