David Byrne shares “Psychedelia Lives!” playlist (listen)

Another month, another themed playlist by David Byrne. This one is called "Psychedelia Lives!" and it's a well-considered collage of songs spanning over 50 years. Byrne writes,

Here’s a psychedelic playlist that starts in the late 60’s - naturally- but then keeps going through the decades up until pretty much the present day. The obvious suspects are not here - no Beatles, no Hendryx… But lots of others - and many from other parts of the world. It never went away, just keeps humming along, an antidote to conventional perception and understanding.

Artists featured on the list include The Beach Boys, Can, David Bowie, The Kinks, Bob Dylan, Pink Floyd, The Temptations, Funkadelic, Spiritualized, William Onyeabor, Prince & The Revolution, Gal Costa, Dirty Projectors, Panda Bear, The Flaming Lips, Shuggie Otis, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Procol Harum, Khruangbin, Sly & The Family Stone, Sturgill Simpson, Soundgarden, and more. The full track list is below, and you can listen on Spotify, Apple Music, or davidbyrne.com.

Also, today is Brian Wilson's 80th birthday.

DAVID BYRNE PRESENTS: PSYCHEDELIA LIVES!

Cabin Essence - The Beach Boys

Strawberry Letter 23 - The Brothers Johnson

Series of Dreams - Bob Dylan

Outside - David Bowie

Mãe Da manhã - Gal Costa

See What She Seeing - Dirty Projectors

Misty Water (Stereo Mix) - The Kinks

Comfy in Nautica - Panda Bear

Happenings Ten Years Time Ago (Single A-Side) - The Yardbirds

Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, Pt. 1 - The Flaming Lips

Venus - Television

See Emily Play - Pink Floyd

Desculpe, Babe - Os Mutantes

Pnoom - Can

Psychedelic Shack (Extended Version) - The Temptations

Just Dropped In - Mickey Newbury

Inspiration Information - Shuggie Otis

Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space - Spiritualized

Little Wing - Jimi Hendrix

I'll Bet You - Funkadelic

Total Destruction To Your Mind - Swamp Dogg

Hard Times - Baby Huey and The Babysitters

Till You Get Enough (Remastered Version) - Charles Wright & The Watts

Looking Glass Blues (Bonus Track) - Charlotte Gainsbourg

Jagger the Dagger - Eugene McDaniels

Hallo Spaceboy - David Bowie

Paisley Park - Prince & The Revolution

A Salty Dog - Procol Harum

The Message - Cymande

Better Change Your Mind - William Onyeabor

Shakey Ground - The Temptations

God's Whisper - Raury

Time (You and I) - Khruangbin

Who's That Lady - The Isley Brothers

Hot Fun in the Summertime - Sly & The Family Stone

Aht Uh Mi Hed - Shuggie Otis

Still I'm Sad (2015 Remaster) - The Yardbirds

Black Hole Sun - Soundgarden

Time Has Come Today - The Chambers Brothers

Urgência Didática - Tom Ze

Turtles All the Way Down - Sturgill Simpson

Greenwich Mean Time - Charlotte Gainsbourg