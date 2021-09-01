David Byrne shares “Songs That Make Me Cry” playlist

David Byrne has been sharing themed monthly playlists for a while now (previous editions include Indie Pop, Unexpected Covers, and I Am My Own Alogirthm), and for September, he's shared some favorite songs that make him cry. He writes:

No surprise, a fair number of country and alt country songs here. But there are also some heartbreaking soul songs, some contemporary RnB, dance pop and some contemporary singer songwriters. Obviously, to have this effect on us, the song and delivery have to connect to us in ways we can relate to- a tragic accident is not affecting, but a tragic accident that happens as a vet is driving to a reunion with his wife and child, now THAT’S heartbreaking. Dreams within reach, visible, graspable, but then dashed to a thousand pieces. A small business goes bankrupt, not so moving, but the owner being a refugee who overcame impossible odds to achieve this dream -- only to have it snatched away by a rapacious landlord... Now, we’re more engaged. Maybe it’s the specifics that pull us in? Why do we like this? Why do we luxuriate in sadness and heartbreak? I’ll bet there are way more tragic and melancholy songs than happy ones. Does it somehow paradoxically make us feel better to connect and feel the ache?

The playlist includes songs by Emmylou Harris, Lucinda Williams, Arcade Fire, Lorde, Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton, Joni Mitchell, Hot Chip, Patsy Cline, Lou Reed, Mary Margaret O'Hara, Joan As Police Woman, Beyonce, John Cale, Neko Case, Willie Nelson, John Lennon, Billie Eilish, Sharon Van Etten, Robyn, James Blake, Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Gillian Welch, Lou Reed, and more. See the tracklist in full and listen below and on davidbyrne.com.

DAVID BYRNE'S "SONGS THAT MAKE ME CRY" PLAYLIST

Made In The Dark - Hot Chip

Boulder to Birmingham - Emmylou Harris

Am I Too Blue - Lucinda Williams

Red Dirt Girl - Emmylou Harris

Heart Like A Wheel - Kate & Anna McGarrigle

Down Low - Teddy Thompson

Go Leave - Kate & Anna McGarrigle

Sweet Old World - Lucinda Williams

The Dark End of the Street - James Carr

Orphan Girl - Gillian Welch

Across the Borderline - Ry Cooder

To Cry About - Mary Margaret O'Hara

Calling All Angels (Remix Version) - Jane Siberry

That's How I Got To Memphis - Solomon Burke

Caroline Says II - Lou Reed

I Keep a Close Watch - John Cale

To Be Lonely - Joan As Police Woman

My Mom - Chocolate Genius

The Best Thing - Doveman

Home is Where It Hurts - Camille

My Body Is a Cage - Arcade Fire

Tennis Court - Lorde

Nearly Midnight, Honolulu - Neko Case

Everyone Else In The World - Stina Nordenstam

I'm Getting Ready - Michael Kiwanuka

Ya Sudan - Sinkane

River - Joni Mitchell

Love Is Everything - Jane Siberry

Green Light - Lorde

Desperately - Sam Dew

exile (feat. Bon Iver) - Taylor Swift

The Last Time I Saw Richard - Joni Mitchell

You Don't Know Me - Willie Nelson

He Stopped Loving Her Today - George Jones

Permanently Lonely - The Little Willies

Don't Ask Me To Be Friends - Teddy Thompson

Just Walkin' Out the Door - Willie Nelson

I Will Always Love You - Dolly Parton

I Threw Away the Rose - Merle Haggard & The Strangers

Why Can't He Be You - Patsy Cline

Pray You Catch Me - Beyonce

Mother (Ultimate Mix) - John Lennon

everything i wanted - Billie Eilish

Some Things Last a Long Time - Sharon Van Etten

Sad Song - Lou Reed

Older - Sasha Sloan

Paper Wings - Gillian Welch

La Vita - Beverly Glenn-Copeland

Dancing On My Own - Robyn

A Case of You - James Blake

